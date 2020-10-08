The Senior Vice-President Engineering of Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President Engineering of Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF), Edwin Stewart Hanbury, sold shares of PDPYF for $194.9K.

This is Hanbury’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Painted Pony Petroleum’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.48 million and GAAP net loss of -$33,544,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.72 million. Currently, Painted Pony Petroleum has an average volume of 35.23K. The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.48, reflecting a 7.3% upside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.