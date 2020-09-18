The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Westport Fuel Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Lance Garner Follett, exercised options to sell 6,398 WPRT shares for a total transaction value of $13.61K.

This recent transaction decreases Lance Garner Follett’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $235.1K. In addition to Lance Garner Follett, 3 other WPRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 58.99M. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, reflecting a -48.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $64.77K worth of WPRT shares and purchased $110.1K worth of WPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been positive according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.