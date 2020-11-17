The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF), Lance Richard Blanco, sold shares of HDIUF for $110.3K.

Based on Hardwoods Distribution’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $316 million and quarterly net profit of $10.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a net profit of $8.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.80 and a one-year low of $5.23. HDIUF’s market cap is $410 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.48, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.