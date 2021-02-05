The Senior Vice-President & Controller of TechnipFMC is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Controller of TechnipFMC (FTI), Krisztina Doroghazi, exercised options to sell 786 FTI shares for a total transaction value of $8,386.

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.34 billion and GAAP net loss of -$3,900,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.34 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $119 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.03 and a one-year low of $4.49. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 22.89K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on TechnipFMC has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.