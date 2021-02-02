The Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Pembina Pipeline is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Jaret Sprott, exercised options to sell 8,514 PBA shares for a total transaction value of $418.2K.

This is Sprott’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.65 and a one-year low of $10.58. Currently, Pembina Pipeline has an average volume of 47.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.02, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $418.2K worth of PBA shares and purchased $19K worth of PBA shares. The insider sentiment on Pembina Pipeline has been positive according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure. The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities and related infrastructure that delivers the firm’s customers with natural gas and NGL services. The Marketing and New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities. The company was founded on September 29, 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.