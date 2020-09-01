The Senior Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer of Pembina Pipeline (PBA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer of Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Harold K Andersen, bought shares of PBA for $6,159.

In addition to Harold K Andersen, 3 other PBA executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Harold K Andersen’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $235.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $40.65 and a one-year low of $10.58. Currently, Pembina Pipeline has an average volume of 92.05K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.57, reflecting a -19.0% downside. Starting in August 2020, PBA received 11 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Pembina Pipeline has been positive according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure. The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities and related infrastructure that delivers the firm’s customers with natural gas and NGL services. The Marketing and New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities. The company was founded on September 29, 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.