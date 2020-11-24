The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Steppe Gold (STPGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Steppe Gold (STPGF), Jeremy South, bought shares of STPGF for $10.7K.

This recent transaction increases Jeremy South’s holding in the company by 42% to a total of $27.88K. In addition to Jeremy South, one other STPGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Steppe Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,310,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.14. The company has a one-year high of $2.33 and a one-year low of $1.42.

The insider sentiment on Steppe Gold has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.