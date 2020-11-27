The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Steppe Gold (STPGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Steppe Gold (STPGF), Jeremy South, bought shares of STPGF for $6,420.

In addition to Jeremy South, one other STPGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Steppe Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,310,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.68 million. STPGF’s market cap is $114 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.90. Currently, Steppe Gold has an average volume of 14.72K.

The insider sentiment on Steppe Gold has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.