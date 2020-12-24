The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of SSR Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of SSR Mining (SSRM), Gregory John Martin, exercised options to sell 9,816 SSRM shares for a total transaction value of $248.1K.

This recent transaction decreases Gregory John Martin’s holding in the company by 30% to a total of $524.1K. Following Gregory John Martin’s last SSRM Sell transaction on January 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on SSR Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $225 million and quarterly net profit of $26.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $20.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.32 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, SSR Mining has an average volume of 409.19K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.06, reflecting a -33.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on SSR Mining has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.