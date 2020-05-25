The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Lundin Mining (LUNMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Lundin Mining (LUNMF), Jinhee Magie, sold shares of LUNMF for $3,390.

Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 59.42K. LUNMF’s market cap is $3.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 467.00. The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $2.82.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.49, reflecting a -15.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.