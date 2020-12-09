The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Lundin Mining is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Lundin Mining (LUNMF), Jinhee Magie, exercised options to sell 25,000 LUNMF shares for a total transaction value of $263.4K.

Following Jinhee Magie’s last LUNMF Sell transaction on September 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to Jinhee Magie, 3 other LUNMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $601 million and quarterly net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $539 million and had a net profit of $26.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.36 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 136.00K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold LUNMF with a $10.00 price target. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.82, reflecting a 0.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.