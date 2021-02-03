The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Kosmos Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Kosmos Energy (KOS), Neal D Shah, exercised options to sell 12,027 KOS shares for a total transaction value of $27.42K.

In addition to Neal D Shah, 9 other KOS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.66 and a one-year low of $0.50. KOS’s market cap is $924 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.67, reflecting a -11.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kosmos Energy has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.