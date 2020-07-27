The Senior Officer of Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF) is Buying Shares

On July 23, the Senior Officer of Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF), Susan Lee Rubin, bought shares of PPZRF for $10K.

Following this transaction Susan Lee Rubin’s holding in the company was increased by 88% to a total of $26.08K. This is Rubin’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:XR back in November 2012

Currently, Western Atlas Resources has an average volume of

Western Atlas Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. It operates through the Meadowbank and Committee bay projects. The company was founded by Fabio Capponi on February 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.