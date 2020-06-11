The Senior Officer of VR Resources (VRRCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of VR Resources (VRRCF), Michael Hewitt Gunning, bought shares of VRRCF for $110K.

Following this transaction Michael Hewitt Gunning’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $1.18 million.

Currently, VR Resources has an average volume of 15.50K.

VR Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company, which engages in the evaluation of mineral properties. Its properties include Ranoke, Big Ten, and Bonita. The company was founded on May 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.