The Senior Officer of TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF), Thomas Dermonte Stephenson, bought shares of TTTSF for $25K.

Following this transaction Thomas Dermonte Stephenson’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $2.55 million. In addition to Thomas Dermonte Stephenson, 2 other TTTSF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

TTTSF’s market cap is $14.42 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.00. Currently, TruTrace Technologies has an average volume of 271.20K.

TruTrace Technologies Inc is a full-service software company that operates an integrated blockchain platform which registers and tracks cannabis intellectual property from genome to sale. It also monitors the process of genetic and quality-control testing for legal cannabis.