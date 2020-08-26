The Senior Officer of Trilogy Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Patrick Donnelly, exercised options to sell 26,181 TMQ shares for a total transaction value of $70.43K.

This is Donnelly’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. Following Patrick Donnelly’s last TMQ Sell transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

TMQ’s market cap is $288 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.90. Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 196.61K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.76, reflecting a -26.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been neutral according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.