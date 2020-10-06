The Senior Officer of Trican Well Service is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Trican Well Service (TOLWF), Dawn Amanda Sweany, exercised options to sell 5,333 TOLWF shares for a total transaction value of $5,919.

Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 51.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.87, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trican Well Service has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.