The Senior Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Ajai Bambawale, bought shares of TD for $38.65K.

This recent transaction increases Ajai Bambawale’s holding in the company by 28% to a total of $104.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.42 billion and had a net profit of $3.25 billion. The company has a one-year high of $58.40 and a one-year low of $33.74. TD’s market cap is $82.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $50.93, reflecting a -11.1% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.