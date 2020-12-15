The Senior Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Leo Salom, exercised options to sell 24,484 TD shares for a total transaction value of $1.77M.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.75 billion and quarterly net profit of $5.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.25 billion and had a net profit of $2.86 billion. The company has a one-year high of $57.50 and a one-year low of $33.74. Currently, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average volume of 410.87K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $58.60, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Toronto Dominion Bank has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.