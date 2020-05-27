The Senior Officer of TMX Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of TMX Group (TMXXF), Jayakumar Rajarathinam, exercised options to sell 5,000 TMXXF shares for a total transaction value of $651.4K.

Following Jayakumar Rajarathinam’s last TMXXF Sell transaction on September 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.4%. In addition to Jayakumar Rajarathinam, 3 other TMXXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on TMX Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $220 million and quarterly net profit of $70.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $198 million and had a net profit of $61.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.62 and a one-year low of $63.08. TMXXF’s market cap is $5.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.20.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.33, reflecting a -6.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on TMX Group has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TMX Group is an integrated, multiasset class exchange group based in Canada with global exposure and services offered to the international financial community. TMX Group’s businesses operate cash and derivatives markets for equities, fixed income, and energy, among other asset classes. The company also provides clearing facilities, data products, and other related services. The company’s strategy has sought for greater operational cohesiveness to its collection of businesses. It is organized into the following business units: capital markets, derivatives and energy markets, market insights, and market solutions. The company relies heavily on trading and clearing revenue to drive its business.