The Senior Officer of TMX Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of TMX Group (TMXXF), Shaun Mciver, exercised options to sell 18,522 TMXXF shares for a total transaction value of $2.37M.

Following Shaun Mciver’s last TMXXF Sell transaction on May 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 33.9%.

Based on TMX Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $208 million and quarterly net profit of $70 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $196 million and had a net profit of $61.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.91 and a one-year low of $63.08. Currently, TMX Group has an average volume of 323.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.06, reflecting a -12.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.37M worth of TMXXF shares and purchased $154K worth of TMXXF shares. The insider sentiment on TMX Group has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TMX Group is an integrated, multiasset class exchange group based in Canada with global exposure and services offered to the international financial community. TMX Group’s businesses operate cash and derivatives markets for equities, fixed income, and energy, among other asset classes. The company also provides clearing facilities, data products, and other related services. The company’s strategy has sought for greater operational cohesiveness to its collection of businesses. It is organized into the following business units: capital markets, derivatives and energy markets, market insights, and market solutions. The company relies heavily on trading and clearing revenue to drive its business.