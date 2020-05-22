The Senior Officer of TC Energy (TRP) is Buying Shares

On May 18, the Senior Officer of TC Energy (TRP), Mary Catharine Davis, bought shares of TRP for $9,937.

In addition to Mary Catharine Davis, 17 other TRP executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Mary Catharine Davis’ holding in the company by 7% to a total of $90.87K.

The company has a one-year high of $57.92 and a one-year low of $32.37. TRP’s market cap is $39.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00, reflecting a -15.7% downside. 11 different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $88.64K worth of TRP shares and purchased $414K worth of TRP shares. The insider sentiment on TC Energy has been positive according to 372 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.