The Senior Officer of Shaw Communications (SJR) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Shaw Communications (SJR), William Keith Jenkins, bought shares of SJR for $46.18K.

Following this transaction William Keith Jenkins’ holding in the company was increased by 250% to a total of $49K. This is Jenkins’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on QTRHF back in February 2015

The company has a one-year high of $20.90 and a one-year low of $12.20. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 187.06K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.61, reflecting a -19.0% downside. Seven different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Desjardins, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

