The Senior Officer of Shaw Communications is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Shaw Communications (SJR), Katherine Emberly, exercised options to sell 2,000 SJR shares for a total transaction value of $46.24K.

In addition to Katherine Emberly, 4 other SJR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Shaw Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $154 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $12.20. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 778.85K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75, reflecting a -15.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shaw Communications has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

