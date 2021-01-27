The Senior Officer of RosCan Gold (RCGCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of RosCan Gold (RCGCF), Andrew J Ramcharan, bought shares of RCGCF for $10.8K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew J Ramcharan’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $64.4K. In addition to Andrew J Ramcharan, one other RCGCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, RosCan Gold has an average volume of 89.49K. RCGCF’s market cap is $69.43 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.38.

Roscan Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company explores properties in Africa region. The company continues to evaluate potential resource opportunities.