The Senior Officer of Rio Tinto is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Rio Tinto (RTNTF), Arnaud Soirat, exercised options to sell 3,081 RTNTF shares for a total transaction value of $295K.

Following Arnaud Soirat’s last RTNTF Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.0%. In addition to Arnaud Soirat, one other RTNTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $74.50 and a one-year low of $41.50. RTNTF’s market cap is $92.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80. Currently, Rio Tinto has an average volume of 232.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.82, reflecting a 7.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Rio Tinto has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arnaud Soirat's trades have generated a -6.9% average return based on past transactions.

Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.The Copper and Diamonds segment produces gold, silver, molybdenum, and by-products. The Energy and Minerals segment offers uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The company was founded on December 17, 1959 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.