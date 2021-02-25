The Senior Officer of Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF), Christopher Brian Wren, sold shares of PLNHF for $354.1K.

Following Christopher Brian Wren’s last PLNHF Sell transaction on February 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.0%.

Based on Planet 13 Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.8 million and quarterly net profit of $360.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.67 and a one-year low of $0.63. PLNHF’s market cap is $1.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -126.20.

The insider sentiment on Planet 13 Holdings has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.