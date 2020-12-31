The Senior Officer of Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF), Edward Peter Howard Nash, bought shares of PZRIF for $13.18K.

This recent transaction increases Edward Peter Howard Nash’s holding in the company by 55% to a total of $28.77K. Following Edward Peter Howard Nash’s last PZRIF Buy transaction on March 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Currently, Pizza Pizza Royalty has an average volume of 774. PZRIF’s market cap is $177 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a one-year high of $7.71 and a one-year low of $4.13.

Starting in April 2020, PZRIF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Canada.