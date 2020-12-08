The Senior Officer of Osino Resources (OSIIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Osino Resources (OSIIF), David Tilford Underwood, sold shares of OSIIF for $24.32K.

Currently, Osino Resources has an average volume of 33.44K. The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.