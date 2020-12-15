The Senior Officer of Osino Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Osino Resources (OSIIF), David Tilford Underwood, exercised options to sell 43,300 OSIIF shares for a total transaction value of $55.35K.

Currently, Osino Resources has an average volume of 78.90K. The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.