The Senior Officer of Nutrien (NTR) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Nutrien (NTR), Michael Reed Webb, bought shares of NTR for $29.45K.

Following this transaction Michael Reed Webb’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $397.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $52.41 and a one-year low of $23.85. NTR’s market cap is $21.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.88, reflecting a -16.8% downside. Five different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Nutrien has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider's proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.