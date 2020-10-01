The Senior Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Gordon Flatt, sold shares of NAK for $34.93M.

This is Flatt’s first Sell trade following 9 Buy transactions.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.67, reflecting a -63.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.