The Senior Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is Buying Shares

On July 25, the Senior Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Gordon Flatt, bought shares of NAK for $1.25M.

Following this transaction Gordon Flatt’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $75.8 million. Following Gordon Flatt’s last NAK Buy transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 36.55M. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.35. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.79.

The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gordon Flatt’s trades have generated a 47.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.