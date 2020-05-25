The Senior Officer of Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF), Ryan Delmoral Ko, bought shares of OILFF for $15K.

Following this transaction Ryan Delmoral Ko’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.26 million. In addition to Ryan Delmoral Ko, one other OILFF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Nextleaf Solutions has an average volume of 17.49K. The company has a one-year high of $1.33 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Ryan Delmoral Ko’s trades have generated a -36.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. operates as a cannabis extraction and processing technology Company. It provides the requisite expertise and equipment to accommodate harvest sizes ranging from micro cultivators to large licensed producers. The firm’s solutions include mobile extraction lab and centralized processing facility. The company was founded by Erik Paul Peterson and Ryan Delmoral Ko in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.