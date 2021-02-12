The Senior Officer of Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF), Todd Jeremy Hybels, sold shares of NXGWF for $8,999.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Next Green Wave Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.58 million and quarterly net profit of $402K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.89K and had a GAAP net loss of $790K. NXGWF’s market cap is $130 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -29.90. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.68.

The insider sentiment on Next Green Wave Holdings has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. The company’s first indoor facility with approximately 35,000 square feet is now entering production with future plans to expand the 15 acres of cannabis zoned land it is situated on. It has acquired a seed library of over 120 strains which include several award-winning genetics and cultivars. The company’s investment in Omega Medical Growth will provide access to distribution through the licensing of brands through Colombia.