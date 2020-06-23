The Senior Officer of Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF), Matthew Jewell, bought shares of NXGWF for $8,250.

This recent transaction increases Matthew Jewell’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $34.78K.

Based on Next Green Wave Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 million and GAAP net loss of -$506,323. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.97 million. Currently, Next Green Wave Holdings has an average volume of 170.17K.

The insider sentiment on Next Green Wave Holdings has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Matthew Jewell's trades have generated a -24.4% average return based on past transactions.

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. The company’s first indoor facility with approximately 35,000 square feet is now entering production with future plans to expand the 15 acres of cannabis zoned land it is situated on. It has acquired a seed library of over 120 strains which include several award-winning genetics and cultivars. The company’s investment in Omega Medical Growth will provide access to distribution through the licensing of brands through Colombia.