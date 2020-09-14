The Senior Officer of New Pacific Metals (NUPMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of New Pacific Metals (NUPMF), Paul Stephen Simpson, sold shares of NUPMF for $38.64K.

In addition to Paul Stephen Simpson, 3 other NUPMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, New Pacific Metals has an average volume of 67.32K. The company has a one-year high of $5.60 and a one-year low of $1.68.

The insider sentiment on New Pacific Metals has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

New Pacific Metals Corp is a Canadian Mining Issuer, in the business of exploring and developing precious metal mining properties in Bolivia, Canada, and China. The company operates through four segments, one being the corporate segment; the others being the mining segments focused on safeguarding the value of its exploration and development of mineral properties. Some projects include Silver Sand Project and RZY project.