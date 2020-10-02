The Senior Officer of Nevada Energy Metals (SSMLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Nevada Energy Metals (SSMLF), Tina Whyte, bought shares of SSMLF for $25K.

Following this transaction Tina Whyte’s holding in the company was increased by 156% to a total of $63.14K. In addition to Tina Whyte, one other SSMLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Nevada Energy Metals has an average volume of 50.00K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nevada Energy Metals Inc is a junior Canadian exploration company in search of brine-based lithium targets in the state of Nevada. It is involved in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resources. The projects of the company include Teels Marsh West and Clayton Valley BFF-1 Lithium Project.