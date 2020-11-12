The Senior Officer of Nedbank Group (NDBKF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Nedbank Group (NDBKF), B Bosman, sold shares of NDBKF for $4.18M.

In addition to B Bosman, one other NDBKF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

NDBKF’s market cap is $3.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a one-year high of $6.45 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, Nedbank Group has an average volume of .

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries. The Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions. The Nedbank Retail and Business Banking segment involves banking assurance products and services, as well as transactional accounts, home loans, vehicle and asset finance, cards, personal loans, and investments. The Nedbank Wealth segment provides a range of financial services through three divisions of wealth management, asset management, and insurance. The Centre segment consists of various support services. Nedbank Group was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.