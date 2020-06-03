The Senior Officer of MTY Food Group (MTYFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of MTY Food Group (MTYFF), Renee St-Onge, bought shares of MTYFF for $15.03K.

Following this transaction Renee St-Onge’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $38.98K. In addition to Renee St-Onge, one other MTYFF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on MTY Food Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151 million and quarterly net profit of $19.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $14.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $11.00. Currently, MTY Food Group has an average volume of 910.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $18.53, reflecting a 13.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on MTY Food Group has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.