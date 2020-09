The Senior Officer of Melcor Developments (MODVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Melcor Developments (MODVF), Daniel Eggert, bought shares of MODVF for $9,496.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Eggert’s holding in the company by 34% to a total of $28.72K. In addition to Daniel Eggert, 3 other MODVF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.07 and a one-year low of $4.98. MODVF’s market cap is $165 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.60.

The insider sentiment on Melcor Developments has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers and golf courses. The company’s divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties, which operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites.