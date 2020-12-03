The Senior Officer of Jervois Mining (JRVMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Jervois Mining (JRVMF), Kenneth George Klassen, bought shares of JRVMF for $280.3K.

Following this transaction Kenneth George Klassen’s holding in the company was increased by 36% to a total of $945.7K. In addition to Kenneth George Klassen, 3 other JRVMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Jervois Mining has an average volume of 327.03K. JRVMF’s market cap is $197 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.30.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jervois Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It engaged in mineral exploration and evaluation, including associated metallurgical test work and research and development activities. The company’s project includes Idaho Cobalt; Kilembe Area; Bujagali; Nico Young and others. It has operations in Australia; Canada and Uganda.