The Senior Officer of Impala Platinum Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF), Johan Theron, exercised options to sell 38,501 IMPUF shares for a total transaction value of $6.2M.

In addition to Johan Theron, 7 other IMPUF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.60 and a one-year low of $4.60. IMPUF’s market cap is $6.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80. Currently, Impala Platinum Holdings has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.