The Senior Officer of Harfang Exploration (HRFEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Harfang Exploration (HRFEF), Yvon Robert, bought shares of HRFEF for $10K.

Following this transaction Yvon Robert’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $14.24K.

Currently, Harfang Exploration has an average volume of . Based on Harfang Exploration’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $76 and GAAP net loss of -$304,299. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56 and had a GAAP net loss of $185.1K.

Harfang Exploration, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Ménari, Ménarik East, Lac Fangnant, Serpent, Lac Aulneau, and Muskeg Project. The company was founded by François Goulet on June 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.