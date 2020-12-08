The Senior Officer of Goldsource Mines (GXSFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Goldsource Mines (GXSFF), Stephen Parsons, bought shares of GXSFF for $44.56K.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Parsons’ holding in the company by 264% to a total of $49.15K. This is Parsons’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AUY back in February 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GXSFF’s market cap is $38.97 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.20. Currently, Goldsource Mines has an average volume of 188.67K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldsource Mines, Inc. is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.