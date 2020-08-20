The Senior Officer of GoldMoney is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of GoldMoney (XAUMF), Steve Fray, exercised options to sell 7,500 XAUMF shares for a total transaction value of $20.83K.

Following Steve Fray’s last XAUMF Sell transaction on July 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Based on GoldMoney’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $164 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,891,630. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.12 million and had a net profit of $83.36K. Currently, GoldMoney has an average volume of 124.40K. The company has a one-year high of $2.50 and a one-year low of $0.71.

The insider sentiment on GoldMoney has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GoldMoney, Inc. engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Mene. The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation. The Schiff Gold segment involves in physical direct-to-consumer precious metal sales business. The Mene segment crafts 24 karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is transparently sold direct-to-consumer by gram weight. The company was founded by Joshua Dale Crumb and Roy Sebag in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.