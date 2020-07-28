The Senior Officer of Generation Mining (GENMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Generation Mining (GENMF), Edward William.Drew Anwyll, bought shares of GENMF for $174.9K.

This recent transaction increases Edward William.Drew Anwyll’s holding in the company by 111% to a total of $244.5K. In addition to Edward William.Drew Anwyll, one other GENMF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Generation Mining has an average volume of 72.11K. The company has a one-year high of $0.62 and a one-year low of $0.15.

The insider sentiment on Generation Mining has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generation Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. Its projects include Marathon Property, Davidson Molybdenum Deposit, Darnley Bay Gravity Anomaly, Alberta Zinc Property, and Kennetcook Zinc. The company was founded on January 11, 2018 and in headquartered in Toronto, Canada.