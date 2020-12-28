The Senior Officer of First Quantum Minerals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), Zenon Wozniak, exercised options to sell 34,166 FQVLF shares for a total transaction value of $745.1K.

This recent transaction decreases Zenon Wozniak’s holding in the company by 239% to a total of $383.4K. Following Zenon Wozniak’s last FQVLF Sell transaction on December 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and quarterly net profit of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $987 million and had a GAAP net loss of $73 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.12 and a one-year low of $3.33. Currently, First Quantum Minerals has an average volume of 20.80K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.94, reflecting a 5.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on First Quantum Minerals has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.