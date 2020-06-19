The Senior Officer of Eastwest Bioscience (HBOSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Eastwest Bioscience (HBOSF), Ciska Asriel, bought shares of HBOSF for $4,000.

Following this transaction Ciska Asriel’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $301.7K.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 50.02. Currently, Eastwest Bioscience has an average volume of .

EastWest Bioscience Inc is a seed-to-sale organization. The company is a producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. Its consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands including Natural Advancement offering natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; Earth’s Menu providing all-natural hemp superfoods; Natural Pet Science rendering pet food and pet supplements and Chanvre Hemp delivering all-natural health and beauty products.