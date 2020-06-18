The Senior Officer of District Metals (MKVNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of District Metals (MKVNF), Gavin Cooper, bought shares of MKVNF for $3,000.

Following this transaction Gavin Cooper’s holding in the company was increased by 31% to a total of $19.32K. This is Cooper’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KC back in June 2019

Currently, District Metals has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.39.

District Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. The company’s main focus is the Bakar high-grade copper property on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia where potential volcanic redbed copper-silver type deposits are being targeted. Its exploration approach involves conducting geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys to produce multi-layered compilations leading to the identification of priority one drill targets.